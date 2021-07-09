Jurassic Perk! Northampton bank gives out free dinosaur craft kits to children visiting store ahead of town centre family day

'Raptor' - One of the dinosaurs coming to Northampton town centre

To celebrate the arrival of Tank the Triceratops, Ritchie the Raptor, Zeus the T Rex and friends in Northampton centre, the UK’s community bank, Metro Bank is giving complimentary dinosaur themed craft kits and stickers to all children visiting the Abington Street store.

The dinosaurs will be roaming Northampton town centre on Saturday July 24 to attract visitors to the town centre. The event has been organised by the Northampton Business Improvement District.

“Lots of local businesses including us are planning to celebrate this family fun day,” explains Metro Bank store manager, Lewis Taylor.