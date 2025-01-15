‘It’s given me friends for life’ - Nature walks for new parents relaunches in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nationwide group that organises walks for new parents is relaunching in Northamptonshire in an effort to get more families involved.

Blaze Trails has more than 80 local groups throughout the country, but none currently in the county.

They are hoping they will be able to help parents, and their children, enjoy positive impacts on their physical and mental wellbeing, and reconnect with nature.

Heather Honhold, who is a regional manager for Blaze Trails, said: “You’ve got the physical benefits, you’re outside, you’re exercising, but then you’ve also got the mental health benefits.

“When we’re out there we’re talking to each other, giving each other advice and tips. Being with other parents and with other caregivers, knowing you’re not alone makes the difference.”

Northamptonshire has not had any Blaze Trail groups for several years. The last walk in the county was in August 2022.

Heather is currently aiming to find more people to join a growing number of organisers that are looking to get started in Northamptonshire. Volunteer local organisers are helped to build groups, and organise walks by regional managers, such as Heather.

Heather told the Chronicle & Echo that conservations through Blaze Trails have given her friends for life.

All ages are welcome at the walks, from in the womb to school aged children.

She said: “It’s given me friends for life. It’s just been my four-year-old’s birthday and over half of the guests were friends he’s made at Blaze Trails.”

It is not just new parents and babies that can get involved in Blaze Trails. Other family members can get involved, and children all the way up to school age are welcome to join. Heather said: “Dads, grandparents, aunties, uncles, childminders, anyone who wants to come can join. It’s all about providing a space for a community and space to be outside and connecting with other people.”

In recent weeks, Blaze Trails has received national recognition. On New Year’s Day, Heather was interviewed for a segment on Woman’s Hour on Radio 4.

Heather is urging people to get involved: “Just reach out. It really is a community.”

She directed anyone interested in getting involved to the group’s website, and Instagram and Facebook pages, all of which can be found by searching “Blaze Trails baby walks”. The groups hopes to release details of walks in the county in the coming months.