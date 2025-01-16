Founder of ‘Northamptonshire’s original play cafe’ proud to continue going from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The founder of “Northamptonshire’s original play cafe” is proud to have continued to go from strength to strength since the business was founded more than three years ago.

The Cloud Space, an award-winning play cafe located in building six at The Depot in Weedon, has offered parent and child classes, workshops and special events since December 2021.

It was a year later in December 2022 when founder Emily Hasson proudly took over The Cloud Space single-handedly, after setting up the venture with a former business partner.

When asked to describe the offering, Emily said it is a family venue where parents can enjoy a relaxed drink while their children play safely.

The business is open seven days a week and is available for party hire at weekends, as well as the fact they have a small shop – which is a new addition since Emily last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo.

The founder believes it is the chilled and welcoming atmosphere, relaxing music and aesthetically pleasing environment that families like most about The Cloud Space.

“It’s been absolutely amazing and it’s only getting better,” said Emily. “The community is so wonderful and parents have become friends.”

One major change since The Cloud Space last featured in this newspaper is that Emily gave birth to her first child on New Year’s Day last year.

Though she has worked with families and children since 2006, becoming a mother has given her more insight into what makes the space special and supportive. It has been a “huge adjustment and juggle” but she would not change it for the world.

Before opening the play cafe, Emily spent more than 15 years working in early years education and teaching music – which is what drives everything she does at The Cloud Space.

“I believe in creating an environment that fosters learning through play, where children feel safe, inspired and free to explore,” she said. “A big part of what sets us apart is the way we design our space and select our resources.

“Most, if not all, of our toys and materials are open-ended. This means they can be used in multiple ways, encouraging creativity, problem solving and independent thinking.”

Emily is intentional about the look and feel of the space, with an inviting and inspiring atmosphere that is minimalist and clean in design. Having things that spark creativity is the main priority.

With a simple, functional and aesthetic Scandinavian design – while having a balance of play set ups that are calming, imaginative and authentic – Emily hopes the space encourages young people to be inspired by what is around them.

The Cloud Space is now part of a number of exciting collaborations. This includes Lune and Wild to offer nutritious baby purees, weaning-friendly snacks and finger foods, and hot meal pots for toddlers over the age of one.

The business also began partnering with Bella Barista in August last year and proudly serves sustainably sourced coffee, which has seen sales triple. GF Shoetown Baker’s gluten-free bakes are also available to purchase.

“While it’s wonderful that more play cafes are opening up, we’re proud to be the original in Northamptonshire, offering a space that has always been designed with both kids and parents in mind,” said Emily.

The Cloud Space’s regular classes and sessions include play cafe seven days a week from 10am until 12.30pm, home education science on Tuesdays, and parent and baby yoga and baby massage on Wednesdays.

They also offer the unique ‘ukulele babies’ class, in which parents learn to play simple times for their little ones. It enables parents to pick up a new skill while introducing babies to the benefits of live music and singing. The next course begins on February 28 from 10am until 10.45am.

For more information on The Cloud Space and the business’ upcoming events, visit their website here.