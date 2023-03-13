An award-winning play cafe and family venue is leading the way at an “up and coming” hub for Northamptonshire businesses.

The Cloud Space, located in building six at The Depot in Weedon, offers parent and child classes, workshops and events and was founded in December 2021.

31-year-old Emily Hasson, originally from Duston, set up the venture with a former business partner but took over single-handedly from December 2022.

The Cloud Space is located in building six at The Depot in Weedon. Photo: Darren Hasson Photo & Film.

She said: “This is a safe place for children, where adults can relax knowing their child is happily playing.

“I’ve worked in early years childhood development and there are play sets here for all stages of learning.

“This is a play area with a cafe, not the other way around like many other venues. We want to become the county’s family hub that has everything.”

The play cafe is open five days a week and there are many other sessions held – including ukulele orchestra, baby massage and yoga, and choir.

Emily Hasson, founder of The Cloud Space. Photo: Darren Hasson Photo & Film.

Emily also has a musical background, and is determined to see baby and toddler music classes make a comeback as she continues to find her feet in running the business alone.

“The Cloud Space has been received brilliantly,” said Emily. “We’re fully booked with a waiting list most days, despite having never advertised.

“What we’ve achieved is just through word of mouth and I feel lucky it’s gone down so well.”

When asked what she believes people like most about what is on offer, Emily says “the fact there is no compromise for adults or children”.

The venue offers parent and child classes, workshops and events and was founded in December 2021. Photo: Darren Hasson Photo & Film.

“Everything is aesthetically pleasing, and there is good coffee, cakes, bakes and nutritious lunches on offer – which is important for everyone who visits,” she added.

The Cloud Space was named Northamptonshire’s ‘best children's business’ at last year’s regional Muddy Stilettos awards, which Emily says came as a “joyful surprise”.

She added: “I didn’t expect it and it shows the community believes we offer something they needed.”

The venue is located at The Depot, made up of an impressive collection of Grade II listed ordnance buildings from the 1800s.

Though this was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now the home to an array of local and independent businesses.

Emily believes The Cloud Space has slotted in well with the offering at The Depot since joining at the end of 2021.

“You can make a day of it at Weedon Depot,” said the business owner. “You could come to the play cafe, follow it up with a look around the antiques shop, and then treat yourself to having your hair done.

“We definitely chose the right place to set up. It has such a community feel and so much potential.

“The Depot has grown so much in just the year and a half I’ve been here and, as an up and coming place, it’ll only get better.”

Emily is strong on supporting others and has a shop inside The Cloud Space where visitors can browse items from independent, local businesses.

The venue’s upcoming events include a family silent disco hosted by Boombastic Events this Sunday for Mother’s Day (March 18) – as well as workshops in wreath making, ceramics and baby reflexology.