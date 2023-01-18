Eight very cute but abandoned dogs who need loving patient homes in Northamptonshire

Do you have room in your home and your heart to give a second chance to any of these beautiful dogs?
Here are eight dogs, who have recently been brought into Animals In Need Northamptonshire, who are in need of loving homes.
Animals In Need, based in Little Irchester, is a charity dedicated to rescuing sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals. They provide veterinary treatment where necessary, care for and rehabilitate animals until they can be released or rehomed.
For more information about any of these dogs, please email the kennel team at [email protected]
1. Chase
Meet Chase - a very handsome three-year-old Beagle boy, handed in by his family who could no longer keep him. Chase is a typical talkative Beagle, good with other dogs and sensible children aged over five years but he has never been socialised with cats or other small furry animals. He is housetrained and is used to being left alone for a few hours daily.
2. Hughie and Louie
This adorable pair is Hughie and Louie, who are 14 week old Husky Labrador crosses. They were unwanted and at risk of being put to sleep at their young age. Thankfully, they are now in the caring hands of the team at Animals In Need but they will need wonderful homes, where they will not be left for long hours. A family with older sensible children who are willing to put in the work to socialise and train the doggy duo would be ideal.
3. Sadie Bumbles
Sadie Bumbles - who also responds to 'Bumble Bum' and 'Bumblina' - is a big beautiful five-year-old cross breed. The charity describes her as a very clever girl, who knows the commands 'sit', 'paw', 'wait', 'come' and 'no'. She loves fleecy blankets to snuggle in and toys, but - like most dogs - treats are definitely her favourite and she is very food -motivated. Sadie needs an active home with experience of owning dogs. Dog-savvy teenagers would be ideal. Sadie had an awful start and needs to learn that life can be amazing. Due to her sad past, she does have boundary issues that can be easily managed. Sadie is spayed, vaccinated and chipped. Anyone lucky enough to adopt her will have four weeks of free pet insurance, a pedigree rehoming pack, rescue back-up for life and a session with Nathan Watson Dog Behaviour.
4. Marty
Marty is a playful and affectionate young man, who would thrive in an active home with older sensible children because he is so boisterous. He takes a while to get to know new people so a patient family willing to give him time to settle in is essential. Marty is neutered, vaccinated, ID chipped, parasite treated and leaves Animals In Need with four weeks free insurance, a pedigree rehome pack and a session with Nathan Watson Dog Behaviour.
