Adorable puppy is crowned winner of Northampton's Top Pet competition

The votes are in and the Chronicle & Echo can finally crown the winner of Northampton's Top Pet competition.

Meet four-month-old Barney, a Springer and Cocker Spaniel Cross, who won over the hearts of our readers with an adorable video of him playing with his reflection in the mirror.

He lives in Abington with his owner, Katie Owens, who adopted him from a breeder near Market Harborough when he was just eight weeks old.

Northampton's Top Pet winner, Barney.

Katie, 28, said: "We had found the breeder on Pets4Homes and went to see his litter when he was five weeks old. She brought out a few for us to choose from and, as soon as we saw Barney, we knew he was the one."

The canine champion was one of ten contestants shortlisted for the Chronicle & Echo's Top Pet competition, which received nearly 200 entries. Other shortlisted pets included two cats jumping in the air to pop bubbles, talking dogs and a Golden Retriever barking at the live action Lion King film playing on television.

Barney is described as playful, cheeky and clever and he has already been trained to sit, raise both paws, wait, lay down, spin and roll over.

Katie said: "He's also incredibly loyal and loving - he's my velcro dog! My financée always jokes that Barney doesn't care about anyone else if I'm in the room."

Katie Owens with her puppy, Barney.

The much-loved puppy is also a serial chewer so he loves anything he can sink his teeth into. Barney is very motivated by food - let's be honest, what dog isn't? - so he loves training and any games that involve treats.

The Chronicle & Echo asked Katie when Barney started playing with his reflection in the mirror. She said: "He first noticed his reflection around the second week we had him and it took him about a week to work out what was going on!

"I think he's finally getting used to seeing the handsome devil looking back at him."