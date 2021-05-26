Our Top Pet competition shortlist revealed - vote now for your favourite!

We have received some fantastic entries of videos of some of the cutest and funniest pets in Northampton since launching our Top Pet competition one month ago.The best of these have now been put into our shortlist and public voting is now open. You can view the entries in the video at the top of this article.

The pet which receives the most votes before the voting closes at 11pm on Sunday May 30 will be crowned the Chronicle & Echo's Top Pet champion 2021.

Not only that, but their lucky owner will scoop a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

Top Pet 2021

Watch the attached video to see all the shortlisted pets in all their glory.

You can then vote for your favourite via this form. Voting is limited to one vote per person.

Our Top Pet winner will be announced during the week commencing May 31.