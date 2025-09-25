Winter Wonderland set to launch at Northampton Garden Centre including breakfast with Santa and festive afternoon teas

A Winter Wonderland is set to launch at Northampton Garden Centre, including breakfast with Santa, festive afternoon teas and more.

The garden centre in Wootton, run by British Garden Centres, opened in April after former occupant, Dobbies shut. Now the new owners are keen to make it the place to be this Christmas by making this year’s celebrations “bigger and brighter than ever”.

Festivities will launch on the weekend of Saturday October 4 and Sunday October 5, with Father Christmas or his head elf cutting the ribbon to the Winter Wonderland at 9am on Saturday, followed by further activities on Sunday. There will also be live music, including Christmas hits, in store on both days.

There will be a range of Christmas décor on offer, as well as trees, lights, card, wrapping paper and gift inspiration.

To tie in with the launch of the in store Christmas range, bookings for festive activities are also now open. These include breakfast with Santa, afternoon tea with Santa, paws and Claus breakfast, baby and toddler breakfast with Santa, Christmas dinner and festive afternoon tea. Santa visits start from late November and some of the other festive activities can be booked from late October.

James Trusler, centre manager, said: “We are excited to welcome people into our centre and show off our team's hard work and inspirational, magical displays.

"Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations; it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone.

"Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”

On the Christmas opening weekend, the first 50 people through the door will get a golden ticket, which entitles that person to one free hot drink and one free bauble up to the price of £3.99. Family card holders will also be able to take advantage of 15 percent off the Christmas range.