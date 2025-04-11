IN PICTURES: Take a look around new family-run garden centre in second former Dobbies unit

British Garden Centres (BGC) – which has 72 sites around the country – took over the former Dobbies in Wootton, next to Waitrose in Newport Pagnell Road, when it closed at the start of March.

Having been renamed ‘Northampton Garden Centre’, the business will reopen on April 12 now it has been refurbished and rebranded – and this newspaper was invited along for a sneak peek.

British Garden Centres has retained the existing team and is working with them to ensure the centre’s “future growth and position as a community hub”. As well as this, another six to eight jobs have been generated in the garden centre and around 15 in the restaurant.

In good news for families, the much-loved soft play at the site has also remained.

Northampton’s other Dobbies, in Harlestone Heath, closed in December 2024. The site was taken over by Blue Diamond, which runs popular garden centre Beckworth Emporium near Mears Ashby. This site also underwent major refurbishment and reopened on March 24.

Take a look at the brand new Northampton Garden Centre in Newport Pagnell Road ahead of its opening this weekend…

