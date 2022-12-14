The local station 3Bs Radio has been going from strength to strength since its launch in October 2022 and the team are asking for your input with their Christmas song count down to get in the festive spirit.

Whether it’s a case of ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ or a bit of ‘Last Christmas’ you can add your vote to the Christmas song charts the radio station is putting together which will be revealed on a special show running up to Christmas.

Since starting up their station from the University of Buckingham, 3Bs Radio has grabbed a whopping 12,000 listeners with their variety of music and presenters and there is plenty of action from Brackley Football Club that you can catch up on too.

You can go on to 3Bs Radio website to vote for your favourite Christmas song

Keith Lewis one of the co-founders of 3Bs Radio said: "Our poll has already had a great response. There's not one standout winner so far. It seems opinion is split. We are really keen to see what the people of Brackley, Buckingham and Bicester consider to be their favourite Christmas song.”

He added: "In 2023 we're continuing to make links with the university and really looking forward to a student presenter. We’re also really excited about the opportunity of being able to start going to more community events next year and broadcasting.”

You can listen to 3Bs radio and vote for your favourite Christmas songs at 3Brs Radio.

