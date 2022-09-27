New radio station launches to reach out to the Brackley community

The new radio station 3Bs is turning up its tunes and getting ready to serve the communities in Brackley, Buckingham and Bicester with a lineup of entertaining shows.

Six months ago, a group of four volunteers started the planning of the new radio station to serve the community. Aiming to keep villages and towns in the area connected with music, news and entertainment, 3Bs became a community interest company and set to work making plans.

Working as a non-profit organisation, there are now 12 volunteers who have been working hard at the studio base in the University of Buckingham to launch a lively station that will be setting off this Saturday (October 1).

Aron Lewis from 3Bs Radio

A lineup has already been scheduled to include a number of core presenters who will be showcasing a little of what their programmes will be about. There will be music covered from the 60s right through to today, with interviews and announcements all tailored to the area.

Many will be relieved to hear there will be no advertisements on the shows as this is a non-profit organisation, but businesses can get in touch with the team to become supporters of the shows and help towards the costs of running the station.

Aron Lewis media manager said: “We are really excited to be launching this weekend, this is down to the hard work and generosity of so many people to make this work.”

He added: “We are really keen to build relationships with the communities around us to keep us connected and can’t thank the University of Buckingham enough for their support and help with providing us a base for our studio.”

3Bs Radio launch

3Bs has already tested one of their agreed schedules, which is commentary on Brackley Football Club on a Saturday afternoon and a Tuesday evening when the club is playing, which has been a great success.