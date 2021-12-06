The Winter Light Trail at Northampton's Delapre Abbey announces cancellation due to Storm Barra

A festive light display at Northampton's Delapre Abbey has announced a sudden cancellation due to a Met Office yellow warning for Storm Barra.The Winter Light Trail, which has been showcasing an array of spectacular festive lights and special effects at the historic abbey throughout the Christmas period, released a statement this afternoon (December 6) informing visitors that the trail on Tuesday, December 7 will be closed due to weather warnings.

A spokesperson for the Winter Light Trail event said: "We regret to announce that, due to a Met office yellow warning for Storm Barra, we will not be able to open the light trail on Tuesday December 7.

"We have liaised extensively with our health and safety team and taken this necessary decision. It goes without saying that this is the last thing we wanted to do, but your safety is our highest priority and we will always put this before all else."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Light Trail at Delapre Abbey. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The event organisers expect that the severe weather will only affect Tuesday, December 7 and the trail will be open on Wednesday, December 8.

Those who have already purchased tickets for tomorrow's date will be automatically refunded and are asked to allow seven to 10 working days for CM tickets to process the refunds.

The spokesperson continued: "This situation is entirely out of our control, but we also know how frustrating it will be for you and therefore we would like to offer you a 20 percent discount when you re-book online."

Those wanting to re-book the Winter Light Trail and claim the 20 percent discount can visit the event's ticketing page and use promo code DELAPRELLIGHTS20 - published on the event's website - at checkout to make sure of the discount.

The discount code will expire at midnight on Tuesday, December 14.