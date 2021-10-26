Visitors to Northampton' s heritage treasure, Delapré Abbey, will be able to see its breathtaking woodland, walled garden and grounds aglow with magical light installations this Christmas.

The Winter Light Trial will be coming to the historic house from Friday, December 19 to Sunday, January 2 with a special preview taking place on Thursday, November 18.

Now, more details about ticket prices and sessions times have been released ahead of the general ticket sale later this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter Light Festival poster.

Chief executive of the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, Richard Clinton, said: "We are delighted to be able to work with WePop to showcase the wonderful setting of the Delapré Abbey, allowing the public to look at the surroundings in a different light.

"It is pleasing to be in a position where event producers have confidence to deliver exciting events, for everyone's enjoyment in what are still difficult times.

"Winter light trail is something that we hope can grow year on year and become tradition for the families of Northampton and beyond. The producers have put a lot of effort in to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience and are keen to listen to feedback to shape the future years of the Winter Light Trail.”

Residents will be able to wander through sparkling tree lines flooded in colour, tunnels of light, soundscapes and larger than life illuminations. Winter Light Trail is a sparkling, festive day out for family and friends of all ages and an event that Delapré Abbey hopes to turn into an annual tradition for all to enjoy for many Christmases to come.

Ticketed sessions start from 4pm, with last sessions at 8pm from Sunday to Thursday and then 8.40pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Limited parking is available on-site at Delapré Abbey, and selected surrounding locations, so it is advised that people walk or use green transport where possible.

There will be a ski-themed pop-up Après Bar, featuring mini-chalets bookable for up to eight people that will be perfect for enjoying a round of festive cocktails and winter themed cocktails after completing the trail.

A magical Christmas is guaranteed at Delapré Abbey with tickets selling fast for their Christmas Fair (November 27 and 28), candlelit tours, and wreath making workshops. The Abbey will also be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays for general admission and will be dressed for the season.

Ticket prices for the Winter Light Trail start from £13 for children and £15 for adults, and will be released later this month. People can register their interest in pre-sale tickets by visiting winterlighttrail.co.uk.