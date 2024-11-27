Plans for incredible Christmas-themed market at Northampton's Market Square fell through, according to WNC

Northampton town centre was supposed to host a Christmas-themed Market this year, but plans fell through at the last minute, according to the council.

Chronicle and Echo recently revealed that West Northants Council (WNC) had not organised a ‘Christmas-themed’ market this year at the newly refurbished £12.4 million Market Square.

A WNC spokeswoman explained: “Christmas markets require extensive planning, and this year our focus has been on the successful relaunch of the Market Square. However, we are exploring the potential for a Christmas market next year to further enhance the festive atmosphere.”

It has now emerged that the council's initial statement was inaccurate. WNC has said that the employee responsible for organising the market event was on leave at the time this newspaper made its initial request, leading to a holding statement being issued, which was incorrect.

It has now been revealed that WNC was attempting to secure contractor Seventa Events to run a Christmas-themed market, scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 24. The contractor was confirmed in early September following discussions in August. However, Seventa Events cancelled the booking on October 1 for reasons that remain unclear. The council explained that it did not announce the market earlier because the details were not finalised.

Seventa Events, which is also organising the Christmas market in Cambridge, has been contacted for comment.

This year, Seventa Events secured a seven-year contract with Cambridge City Council to run ‘Christmas in Cambridge’. Looking at the ‘Christmas in Cambridge’ Facebook page, their market looks spectacular.

According to Seventa’s website, the event runs from mid-November to January 5th and includes a Christmas Market with local and national traders, an outdoor ice rink, heated dining domes, an Alpine Lodge bar, and a 36-metre Big Wheel. Other features include Santa’s Grotto, a Christmas Tree Maze, curling lanes, shuffleboard, air hockey tables, and an Après Terrace for food and drinks.

Reacting to the lack of a Christmas-themed market in Northampton’s Market Square, Shadow Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, councillor Koulla Jolley, called the news “very disappointing.” She said: “It was great to see so many people at the grand opening last month, so the administration knows the enthusiasm is there when investment and effort are made. We need to make sure we make the most of it; otherwise, we’ve wasted our money.”

Despite the absence of a Christmas-themed market in Northampton this year, WNC says it is planning a range of festive activities instead—though full details have yet to be confirmed despite being just days away from December.

A WNC spokesman said: “We are excited to announce that there will be a range of festive activities in the revitalised Market Square to support our existing market. Full details of these activities will be shared soon.”