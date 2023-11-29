CONFIRMED: Christmas lights switch-on 2024 will come back to Northampton town centre

This year’s festive extravaganza was forced to move to Becket’s Park due to the ongoing work to the £10m Market Square project

The revamped Market Square is the confirmed venue for next year’s Christmas celebrations and annual light switch-on, according to Northampton Town Council. This year’s festive extravaganza was forced to move to Becket’s Park due to the ongoing multi-million pound work to the Market Square which is on track for completiton for summer 2024.

The bigger, more open space allowed for more activities than ever before, with thousands of people visiting the park on Saturday to enjoy the festive family fun.

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We are delighted that thousands of people came along to the town’s Christmas Lights switch on event, which was held at Becket’s Park this year due to ongoing town centre regeneration works.

“We’ve received some really positive feedback and we hope that people enjoyed the range of free activities on offer and got into the Christmas spirit!

“The open space allowed for activities such as an ice rink, the Silent Disco, craft and family retreat marquees, horse drawn carriage rides and a variety of food and drink, along with an exciting programme of stage performances ahead of the switch on.