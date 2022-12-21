Adorable pictures of dogs having festive fun at Santa Paws Grotto in Northampton

The little canines at Teddy’s Dog Care went barking mad for Santa Paws and his sleigh

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Wootton, offered Northampton’s dogs the ultimate luxury Christmas experience in the form of ‘Santa Paws Grotto’.

The event took place on Saturday, December 17 when owners could take their pooches to the dog care, situated in Newport Pagnell Road to meet Santa, take beautiful photos, enjoy complimentary festive refreshments and socialise.

Dogs and their owners were greeted by an elf at the entrance before they were introduced to Santa and spoiled with gifts of toys and treats.

Families then had the opportunity to take photos using the venue’s range of Instagrammable backdrops including a sleigh, Santa’s fireplace, a stable and a snowy scene with penguins and polar bears.

Visitors and their furry friends got to enjoy the dog care’s 25,000 square foot facilities including their private secure paddock, which was closely monitored by supervisors and volunteers.

Take a look at these adorable photographs of dogs enjoying the luxury Santa Paws Grotto experience:

1. Santa Paws Grotto Teddy’s Dog Care, situated in Wootton, hosted a luxury Santa Paws Grotto experience for dogs on Saturday December 17, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Santa Paws Grotto Teddy’s Dog Care, situated in Wootton, hosted a luxury Santa Paws Grotto experience for dogs on Saturday December 17, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Santa Paws Grotto Teddy’s Dog Care, situated in Wootton, hosted a luxury Santa Paws Grotto experience for dogs on Saturday December 17, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Santa Paws Grotto Teddy’s Dog Care, situated in Wootton, hosted a luxury Santa Paws Grotto experience for dogs on Saturday December 17, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales