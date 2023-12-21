52 of Northampton's pets dressed in very cute outfits ready for Christmas
Pets are a big part of out lives, and that is no different at Christmas, so it’s only fair that they too get to dress up in cute, funny and hilarious festive costumes.
We asked pet owners to send in pictures of their furry (or not so furry) friends getting ready for the big day – and they did not disappoint.
From dogs meeting Santa Claus, to cats dressed up and even a guinea pig and bearded dragon getting into the festive spirit, it seems the pets of Northampton are very much Christmas fans.
Here are 52 cute pets dressed in festive outfits ready for Christmas in Northampton.
(Chronicle & Echo has already published dozens of pictures of adorable babies enjoying their first Christmas, which you can see here).