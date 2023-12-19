News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

101 adorable pictures of babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton

It’s the most magical time of year… and it’s even more magical with a little one in tow!
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 10:25 GMT

Christmas is a special time of year for everyone, but especially new parents or parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year.

Although a baby’s first Christmas might not be something they will ever remember, it is definitely a core memory that will stick with parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and loved ones.

And of course, baby’s first Christmas calls for festive outfits, meeting Santa, presents and so much more.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas – and we were overwhelmed by the response. We received hundreds of comments, which means unfortunately we were unable to publish all of the submitted photos, however we have collated as many as we can.

Here are 101 babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton.

Loads of adorable babies are celebrating their first Christmas in 2023.

1. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Loads of adorable babies are celebrating their first Christmas in 2023. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Luka.

2. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Luka. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Thea.

3. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Thea. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lilly May.

4. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Lilly May. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 25
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton