101 adorable pictures of babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton

It’s the most magical time of year… and it’s even more magical with a little one in tow!

Christmas is a special time of year for everyone, but especially new parents or parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year.

Although a baby’s first Christmas might not be something they will ever remember, it is definitely a core memory that will stick with parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and loved ones.

And of course, baby’s first Christmas calls for festive outfits, meeting Santa, presents and so much more.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas – and we were overwhelmed by the response. We received hundreds of comments, which means unfortunately we were unable to publish all of the submitted photos, however we have collated as many as we can.

Here are 101 babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton.

