These delightful pictures show Northampton's kids enjoying the beautiful game through the years - including youngsters from Grange Park Rangers, Long Buckby Stags, Kingsthorpe Jets, Billing United and Parklands Tigers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:47 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 11:37 BST
Kids love playing football. . . and Northampton’s youngsters are no different.

Our area has some excellent youth football clubs who have helped guide kids through the sport on their journey to adulthood.

Here we take a look at just some of the players who have represented our clubs over the seasons, with Grange Park Rangers, Kislingbury, Long Buckby Stags, Falcon Stripes and Kingsthorpe Jets amongst the clubs featured.

Take a look and see if you can spot your child, or someone you know.

If you like this gallery you can view plenty more junior football pictures, here.

Get more Northampton sports news here.

Action from NTFA All Weather Cup under 11 between Grange Park Rangers and Towcester Town at Studland Road.

1.

Action from NTFA All Weather Cup under 11 between Grange Park Rangers and Towcester Town at Studland Road. Photo: Steven Prouse

