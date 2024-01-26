News you can trust since 1931
33 cracking pictures from junior football matches around Northampton between 2012 and 2015 - including Kingsthorpe Jets, Parklands Tigers, Moulton Magpies, Billing United, Gregory Celtic and Blisworth Green

Thousands of youngsters have enjoyed playing organised football around Northampton down the years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:17 GMT

The area has a thriving youth football scene with plenty of players enjoying competitive football on their way to adulthood.

Here we take a look at just some of the players who have represented our clubs over the seasons, with Kingsthorpe Jets, Parklands Tigers, Moulton Magpies and Blisworth Green amongst the clubs featured.

Take a look and see if you can spot your child, or someone you know.

Get more Northampton sports news here.

Parklands Tigers Girls U14's ahead of a game in May 2012.

1. Parklands Tigers Girls

Parklands Tigers Girls U14's ahead of a game in May 2012. Photo: Submitted

Parklands Tigers under-11s v Blisworth Green at Parklands playing fields on Devon Way.

2. Parklands Tigers U11 v Blisworth Green

Parklands Tigers under-11s v Blisworth Green at Parklands playing fields on Devon Way. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Parklands Tigers U11 v Blisworth Green in 2012.

3. Parklands Tigers U11 v Blisworth Green

Parklands Tigers U11 v Blisworth Green in 2012. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Parklands Tigers U11 v Blisworth Green at Parklands playing fields on Devon Way.

4. Parklands Tigers U11 v Blisworth Green

Parklands Tigers U11 v Blisworth Green at Parklands playing fields on Devon Way. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

