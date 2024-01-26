33 cracking pictures from junior football matches around Northampton between 2012 and 2015 - including Kingsthorpe Jets, Parklands Tigers, Moulton Magpies, Billing United, Gregory Celtic and Blisworth Green
Thousands of youngsters have enjoyed playing organised football around Northampton down the years.
The area has a thriving youth football scene with plenty of players enjoying competitive football on their way to adulthood.
Here we take a look at just some of the players who have represented our clubs over the seasons, with Kingsthorpe Jets, Parklands Tigers, Moulton Magpies and Blisworth Green amongst the clubs featured.
Take a look and see if you can spot your child, or someone you know.
