Take a look at 30 Google Maps pictures of what Northampton town centre looked like back in 2009

4 . Looking back at Northampton town centre in 2009

The Grosvenor Centre in Abington Street. The iconic green glass canopies were removed in 2018 to accommodate Metro Bank. Cabinet member for community safety at the now defunct borough council, Conservative councillor Anna King, watched the workers take the former centre frontage down in April 2018. She said: "It was sad to see it come down a bit. It was quite a nice feature and everyone recognises it. But I think they've got some good plans for that building." Photo: Google