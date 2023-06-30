Looking back at Northampton Pride 2022 with 30 pictures from the joyous, colourful event

There was a wonderful turnout for last year’s event

With Northampton Pride 2023 just days away, Chronicle & Echo is looking back at last year’s event.

A huge turnout was seen at Northampton Pride 2022.

The festival started with a parade from Market Square around the town and was followed by live entertainment on a stage in the square.

Residents from the town and further afield enjoyed the colourful, joyous festivities after the event returned in person for the first time since the pandemic hit.

This year’s event is set to a similar range of events and activities as it is hosted across the town on July 8, 2023.

Below is a collection a photos from Northampton Pride 2022 – are you featured?

1 . Northampton Pride 2022 Lots of colour and plenty of smiles at pride festival in Northampton on Sunday, June 26. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

