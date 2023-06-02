Last year’s carnival was full of colour

The 2023 Northampton Carnival is just around the corner, and as excitement builds, we are taking a look back at last year’s festivities.

After being forced online due to Covid-19 for 2020 and 2021, Northampton Carnival returned in 2022 for its “Summer of Jubilation”. Plenty of colour, smiles and performers parading through town were in order.

The carnival took place on Saturday June 11 starting at 12pm at The Racecourse.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday June 10 with activities starting at The Raecourse at 12pm. The parade will set off from the park at 2pm before heading into town and back again by 4.30pm.

Here’s a look back at pictures from last year’s Northampton Carnival.

1 . Northampton Carnival, Saturday June 11, 2022

