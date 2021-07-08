Iconic Northampton fire station granted Grade II listed status to improve protection

An iconic Northampton fire station has been named as a listed building to protect its heritage.

The Mounts Fire Station has been listed at Grade II by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England, giving it greater protection and recognition.

Back in 1935, the station was built as the town’s industrial sector extended and is an example of how early fire stations were designed as symbols of civic pride.

It included family accommodation for firefighters, which is today used for social housing, and space for modern ancillary equipment.

Matthew Cooper, Historic England listing adviser said: “Northampton’s Mounts Fire Station is a 1930s ‘super-station’ that at the time was designed to provide housing, headquarters, and the very best equipment for a technologically advanced fire brigade in the centre of a growing, modernising town.

“Its architecture is imposing and refined.

“It was the first part of the new civic group of buildings on Upper Mounts and its striking modern architecture set the tone for the Grade II listed swimming baths next door.

“As a fire station the building has played an important part in the history of Northampton, including during the Second World War when a hut was built high up on its rooftop to keep watch over the town during air raids.”

With its new listed status the building has more protection from changes or developments that could affect the building as is.

Mr Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South, added: “The Mounts Fire Station is such a memorable building and with such an important history too.

“It is great news that it is to be listed and that future generations will thus be able to admire it and learn from it.”

Historic England is also running an ‘Enriching the List’ project, where the organisation asks for public contributions to the listings on its website.