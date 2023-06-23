News you can trust since 1931
Here come the boys! Looking back at school proms in Northampton over the last 12 years

Are there faces you recognise in these pictures?
David Summers
By David Summers
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

Prom season is in full swing – and the Chronicle & Echo decided to go into our archives and find pictures from proms of the past.

We’ve already featured girls in their fantastic gowns and ball dresses.

Now it’s the turn of the boys!

We hope these pictures bring back some great memories.

Northampton Academy prom at Brampton Heath Golf Centre.

1. Northampton Academy prom at Brampton Heath Golf Centre

Northampton Academy prom at Brampton Heath Golf Centre. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Northampton Academy prom at Brampton Heath Golf Centre. NEWS, NEWSDESK.

2. Northampton Academy prom at Brampton Heath Golf Centre. NEWS, NEWSDESK.

Northampton Academy prom at Brampton Heath Golf Centre. NEWS, NEWSDESK. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Campion School, Bugbrooke, Northampton.

3. Campion School, Bugbrooke, Northampton.

Campion School, Bugbrooke, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

MNCE - PROM***Campion School, Bugbrooke, Northampton.

4. MNCE - PROM***Campion School, Bugbrooke, Northampton.

MNCE - PROM***Campion School, Bugbrooke, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

