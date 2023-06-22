Looking back at 51 pictures of Northampton students enjoying prom over last 12 years
How long ago did you dance at your prom?
Prom season is upon us and it can often bring up nostalgia for those of us who experienced the end-of-school party years – or decades – ago.
Chronicle & Echo has delved into the archives from the last decade or so to bring up some fond memories of proms gone by. You may even find some outfit inspiration!
Here are 51 pictures of Northampton students enjoying prom from the the last 12 year – is there someone you recognise in the pictures?
