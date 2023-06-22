News you can trust since 1931
Looking back at 51 pictures of Northampton students enjoying prom over last 12 years

How long ago did you dance at your prom?
David Summers
By David Summers
Published 6th May 2022, 13:52 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:45 BST

Prom season is upon us and it can often bring up nostalgia for those of us who experienced the end-of-school party years – or decades – ago.

Chronicle & Echo has delved into the archives from the last decade or so to bring up some fond memories of proms gone by. You may even find some outfit inspiration!

Here are 51 pictures of Northampton students enjoying prom from the the last 12 year – is there someone you recognise in the pictures?

Moulton School Prom at The Hilton Hotel Collingtree in 2011

1. Moulton School

Moulton School Prom at The Hilton Hotel Collingtree in 2011 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Kingsthorpe Community College Prom at Brampton Grange in 2012

2. Kingsthorpe Community College

Kingsthorpe Community College Prom at Brampton Grange in 2012 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Kingsthorpe Community College Prom at Brampton Grange in 2012

3. Kingsthorpe Community College

Kingsthorpe Community College Prom at Brampton Grange in 2012 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Caroline Chisholm Prom night. Whittlebury Hall Hotel in the Brooklands Suite in 2012

4. Caroline Chisholm

Caroline Chisholm Prom night. Whittlebury Hall Hotel in the Brooklands Suite in 2012 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

