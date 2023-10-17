Towcester Police Station now Grade II Listed
Former Town Mayor Martin Johns says: “Since I made the application to Historic England in April, I have been overwhelmed by comments from local people saying how important the building is to Towcester.”
Martin Johns added: “Since moving to Towcester some 41 years ago I have always considered the building an important feature within the town and have been surprised that the building hadn’t been fully recognised for its architectural features and historic interest. Today, with its Grade II Listing, it has.”
In its report to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Historic England commented:
* a restrained yet striking principal elevation, symmetrically composed with a central archway, projecting wings and stair towers, and with variation and simplicity in the elevation belying the complexity of the plan within;* robust and well-constructed using good quality materials and with careful detailing;
* designed to project a social message, adopting associations of tradition, authority and security through its form and historicist styling;* retaining good-quality architectural treatment and features of note within the former police station and court; * a building complex with several ancillary structures, the planning and interrelationship of which remains legible and which illustrates the provisions for a police station of the period.