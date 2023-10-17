Towcester Police Station now Grade II Listed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Town Mayor Martin Johns says: “Since I made the application to Historic England in April, I have been overwhelmed by comments from local people saying how important the building is to Towcester.”

Martin Johns added: “Since moving to Towcester some 41 years ago I have always considered the building an important feature within the town and have been surprised that the building hadn’t been fully recognised for its architectural features and historic interest. Today, with its Grade II Listing, it has.”

In its report to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Historic England commented:

Towcester Police Station & Magistrates' Court

* a restrained yet striking principal elevation, symmetrically composed with a central archway, projecting wings and stair towers, and with variation and simplicity in the elevation belying the complexity of the plan within;* robust and well-constructed using good quality materials and with careful detailing;