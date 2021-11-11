Remembrance Day 2021 in pictures as Northampton remembers

To mark Remembrance Day 2021, many services, parades and periods of silence have been held across Northampton.

Schoolchildren, councillors, police officers, firefighters, MPs and more paid their respects today (November 11) to honour servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Northampton Town Council held a service in the memorial garden at All Saints Church in the town centre, where members of the public and passersby also bowed their heads.

Many schools and colleges across the town held services or moments of silence to honour fallen military personnel.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 14), the town council will hold a parade starting at the top of Abington Street and a service at All Saints Church.

Below are photos of how Remembrance Day was honoured in Northampton.

1. Moulton College Uniformed Public Service students. Photo Sales

2. Cafe Track in Northampton town centre. Photo Sales

3. Mayor Councillor Rufia Ashraf at a service in the All Saints Church memorial garden. Photo Sales

4. Iraq veteran Dean Griffin with London Northwestern Railway staff members Edd Morris (left) and Daniel Dalmonego (right) at Northampton Railway Station. Photo Sales