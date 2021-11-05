Remembrance Day 2021: Northampton Town Council reveals details of parade and service

Northampton Town Council will lead the Remembrance Day commemorations in the town centre this year.

Next Sunday (November 14) will see a parade, civic procession and a service at All Saints Church.

The Mayor, Councillor Rufia Ashraf said: “We are incredibly lucky to be able to hold a parade and honour our fallen soldiers this year.

“We at Northampton Town Council are proud to lead this event not only to commemorate those who have tragically lost their lives in war but also to honour the Royal British Legion (RBL) – one of their first branches was formed here in Northampton 100 years ago and they still perform such important work for our service men and women to this day.”

The council has now revealed the full details and schedule of the event, which are detailed below:

The parade will start at the top of Abington Street at 09.30am and will be led by local military and the RBL. Northampton’s Veteran’s and Cadets will be involved as well as other local community groups.

The Divine Service at All Saints Church led by Father Oliver Coss will begin at 10am.

Visitors are recommended to contact the church to make sure a seat is reserved as some social distancing measures will remain in place.

Following the service, the members of the public are invited to gather near the memorial garden where the last post will be performed and wreaths from local dignitaries and community groups will be laid accompanied by Abington Wind Band.

The parade will then march past The Guildhall where the Lord Lieutenant Mr James Saunders Watson Esq and The Mayor of Northampton Town Councillor Rufia Ashraf will receive the salute.

The memorial garden will remain open for the public to pay their respects.

For those who are unable to attend, the service will be streamed live from All Saints Church and can be viewed on the Northampton Town Council Facebook page and the All Saints Church Facebook page.

This year there will once more be a commemorative Northampton Remembers film release on the day this will feature contributions from local schools, care homes and residents.