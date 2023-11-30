“The sale of the contents is literally everything”

An ‘everything must go’ auction is taking place at a charming village pub near Northampton.

The Olde Sun, a well-loved village pub in Nether Heyford, sadly closed its doors for good earlier this week (November).

The closure marks the end of an era for the establishment in Nether Heyford.

As a final chapter, an auction is set to take place this week, offering the chance to bid on ‘literally everything’ from the pub. The open day for viewing and bidding is scheduled for Thursday (November 30) from 3pm, with the auction taking place on Friday (December 1), starting at 8.30am until 10:30am, according to organisers Antiques To Go.

Zoe Heritage, from Antiques To Go, said: “It’s always sad when we are invited to clear any building that has been a staple of village life for generations. It’s the end of an era for Nether Heyford.

“The sale of the contents is literally everything. The tables, chairs, glasses, skittles table, everything in the restaurant kitchen, the climbing frame in the garden.

“Also included is the wonderful collection of antique advertising signs that have adorned the walls for decades, including local interest pieces.

“Whether you are a collector, a local historian or just fancy trying out an auction, there is something for everyone.”

The pub’s former proprietors, Pete, Fraf, and Matt, gave their appreciation to the patrons and customers who contributed to the pub's success over the years.

In a Facebook post, the pub said: "We would like to take this time to thank all of our amazing customers over the years that have helped and supported us to make this one of the most amazing pubs ever! It’s sad within our hearts to say the pub will now remain closed for the foreseeable future."

One villager replied: “So sad to see the pub close. I've been enjoying their hospitality all my life. Well done Francis and Pete for keeping it open until now. Let’s hope someone takes it on.”

Another added: “Very sad day for the village indeed. Shall be greatly missed and some good times there going back decades. Good luck for the future.”

Below are items that will be in the auction.

