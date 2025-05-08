In pictures: Services take place in Northampton to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day

Today (Thursday May 8) marks 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) hosted a short flag-raising ceremony a 9am outside the Guildhall in Northampton and the public was invited to attend. The official VE Day flag has been flown today at the council’s offices in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester.

A short service also followed in the memorial gardens at All Saints Church led by Father Oliver Coss, with the laying of wreaths. Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet were in attendance, as well as a number of dignitaries.

One Angel Square and Northampton Market Square will also be illuminated as part of the national Beacon Lighting Ceremony at 9.30pm today.

Jane Carr, director of communities and opportunities at WNC, said: "The 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day are significant moments to honour the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who lived through the Second World War. This is a time for communities across West Northamptonshire to come together, celebrate peace, and reflect on our shared history.”

Take a look at the pictures below taken during the flag raising ceremony at The Guildhall and the service in the memorial gardens at All Saints Church.

1 . 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorated in Northampton A flag raising service took place at The Guildhall, followed by service in the memorial gardens at All Saints Church, on Thursday May 8. Photo: WNC Photo Sales

2 . 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorated in Northampton A flag raising service took place at The Guildhall, followed by service in the memorial gardens at All Saints Church, on Thursday May 8. Photo: WNC Photo Sales

3 . 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorated in Northampton A flag raising service took place at The Guildhall, followed by service in the memorial gardens at All Saints Church, on Thursday May 8. Photo: WNC Photo Sales