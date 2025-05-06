In pictures: Community spirit shines through as Northampton street celebrates 80th anniversary of VE day

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th May 2025, 13:15 BST
From vintage cars, to old uniforms, to homemade party food, the community spirit of one Northampton street shone through as residents celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe was closed on Sunday afternoon (May 4) to allow for a street party to take place.

Although VE Day falls on Thursday (May 8), some communities held celebrations over the weekend, with some planned for next weekend too.

The celebrations are held to commemorate the 80th anniversary VE Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945.

This significant milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for freedom, as well as the resilience of communities during the war.

Below are photos taken at Kingswell Road during the VE Day street party.

Find out more about VE Day celebrations across West Northamptonshire here.

Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day.

1. 80th anniversary of VE Day - Northampton street party

Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day.

2. 80th anniversary of VE Day - Northampton street party

Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day.

3. 80th anniversary of VE Day - Northampton street party

Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day.

4. 80th anniversary of VE Day - Northampton street party

Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Community spiritNorthamptonEuropeWest Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice