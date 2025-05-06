In pictures: Community spirit shines through as Northampton street celebrates 80th anniversary of VE day

Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe was closed on Sunday afternoon (May 4) to allow for a street party to take place.

Although VE Day falls on Thursday (May 8), some communities held celebrations over the weekend, with some planned for next weekend too.

The celebrations are held to commemorate the 80th anniversary VE Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945.

This significant milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for freedom, as well as the resilience of communities during the war.

Below are photos taken at Kingswell Road during the VE Day street party.

1 . 80th anniversary of VE Day - Northampton street party Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . 80th anniversary of VE Day - Northampton street party Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . 80th anniversary of VE Day - Northampton street party Kingswell Road in Kingsthorpe goes all out with their street party on Sunday May 4 to celebrate VE Day. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales