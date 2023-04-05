Delapré Abbey's auction bid for historic sword successful thanks to public donations

Delapré Abbey’s auction bid for a historic sword belonging to a previous house owner was successful.

The abbey raised more than £1,000 over its £8,500 GoFundMe target, receiving donations from the public, ahead of the auction on Tuesday (April 4).

At the auction, the trust secured the piece of history with a £15,00 bid.

Delapré Abbey announced on Twitter: “We’re gratified for all your support which enabled us to secure Everard Bouverie’s sword at auction this morning.

“The sword received a lot of interest so we really couldn’t have done it without your help.”

The abbey has also said they will be holding an event in May to say “thank you”.

The heavy cavalry sword belonged to Everard Bouverie, a previous owner of Delapré Abbey between 1858-1871, known for fighting in the Battle of Waterloo and working for Queen Victoria.

Eleanor Sier, head of engagement and interpretation at the abbey said the sword will help tell the stories of the house’s history and get across its importance to Northampton locals.

She said: “We don’t really have a collection, we’re slowly building one.

“So anything that helps to tell the stories of past residents is really rare.”

Eleanor added: “It’s just a really exciting opportunity to be a part of something which Northampton has really got behind, to help us bring this object back to Delapré Abbey where it once lived, helping us tell the stories of this amazing county and its rich history.”