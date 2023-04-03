Northampton’s Delapré Abbey launches fundraiser to preserve historic sword belonging to former owner
Organisers say the fundraiser has received a huge amount of support from the public
Delapré Abbey has launched a GoFundMe with an £8,500 target to bring back a historic sword belonging to a Victorian owner.
The fundraiser currently stands at £7,750 but hopes to reach its £8,500 target ahead of the auction on Tuesday (April 4).
Eleanor Sier, head of engagement and interpretation at the abbey said the sword will help tell the stories of the house’s history and get across its importance to Northampton locals.
“It’s really exciting for us,” Eleanor said
“When the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust took on the house, there was basically nothing left in it.
“We don’t really have a collection, we’re slowly building one.
“So anything that helps to tell the stories of past residents is really rare.
The heavy cavalry sword belonged to Everard Bouverie, an inheritor of Delapré Abbey between 1858-1871, who was famous for fighting in the Battle of Waterloo and worked for Queen Victoria.
The abbey currently displays Mr Bouverie’s medal from the battle of Waterloo, and is hoping to preserve the sword for the people of Northampton, instead of having it fall into private hands.
Eleanor said historical objects are important and without them, it is difficult to tell the stories of people from Northamptonshire and help people to understand who they were as a person.
The team at Delapré is feeling optimistic about the auction.
“I was initially nervous as the amount is quite intimidating for us as a small charity,” said Eleanor.
However, the fundraiser has reached a huge amount of support from the public.
Eleanor said on behalf of the abbey: “People have been so supportive and understanding.
“We are so grateful for everyone who has donated so far, even if it’s just a couple of pounds.
“It’s just a really exciting opportunity to be a part of something which Northampton has really got behind, to help us bring this object back to Delapré Abbey where it once lived, helping us tell the stories of this amazing county and its rich history.”
If anyone has any stories about Delapré Abbey or any ancestors who worked or lived there they wish to share, please do get in touch with Eleanor Sier at [email protected]