Northampton’s Delapré Abbey launches fundraiser to preserve historic sword belonging to former owner

Delapré Abbey has launched a GoFundMe with an £8,500 target to bring back a historic sword belonging to a Victorian owner.

The fundraiser currently stands at £7,750 but hopes to reach its £8,500 target ahead of the auction on Tuesday (April 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Sier, head of engagement and interpretation at the abbey said the sword will help tell the stories of the house’s history and get across its importance to Northampton locals.

Delapré Abbey has launched a fundraiser to purchase a historic sword.

“It’s really exciting for us,” Eleanor said

“When the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust took on the house, there was basically nothing left in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t really have a collection, we’re slowly building one.

“So anything that helps to tell the stories of past residents is really rare.

The tag on the sword, showing it belongs to Everard Bouverie.

The heavy cavalry sword belonged to Everard Bouverie, an inheritor of Delapré Abbey between 1858-1871, who was famous for fighting in the Battle of Waterloo and worked for Queen Victoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The abbey currently displays Mr Bouverie’s medal from the battle of Waterloo, and is hoping to preserve the sword for the people of Northampton, instead of having it fall into private hands.

Eleanor said historical objects are important and without them, it is difficult to tell the stories of people from Northamptonshire and help people to understand who they were as a person.

The team at Delapré is feeling optimistic about the auction.

“I was initially nervous as the amount is quite intimidating for us as a small charity,” said Eleanor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the fundraiser has reached a huge amount of support from the public.

Eleanor said on behalf of the abbey: “People have been so supportive and understanding.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has donated so far, even if it’s just a couple of pounds.

“It’s just a really exciting opportunity to be a part of something which Northampton has really got behind, to help us bring this object back to Delapré Abbey where it once lived, helping us tell the stories of this amazing county and its rich history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad