News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
2 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Northampton’s Delapré Abbey launches fundraiser to preserve historic sword belonging to former owner

Organisers say the fundraiser has received a huge amount of support from the public

By Mia Wallis
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:27 BST

Delapré Abbey has launched a GoFundMe with an £8,500 target to bring back a historic sword belonging to a Victorian owner.

The fundraiser currently stands at £7,750 but hopes to reach its £8,500 target ahead of the auction on Tuesday (April 4).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eleanor Sier, head of engagement and interpretation at the abbey said the sword will help tell the stories of the house’s history and get across its importance to Northampton locals.

Delapré Abbey has launched a fundraiser to purchase a historic sword.
Delapré Abbey has launched a fundraiser to purchase a historic sword.
Delapré Abbey has launched a fundraiser to purchase a historic sword.
Most Popular

“It’s really exciting for us,” Eleanor said

“When the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust took on the house, there was basically nothing left in it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We don’t really have a collection, we’re slowly building one.

“So anything that helps to tell the stories of past residents is really rare.

The tag on the sword, showing it belongs to Everard Bouverie.
The tag on the sword, showing it belongs to Everard Bouverie.
The tag on the sword, showing it belongs to Everard Bouverie.

The heavy cavalry sword belonged to Everard Bouverie, an inheritor of Delapré Abbey between 1858-1871, who was famous for fighting in the Battle of Waterloo and worked for Queen Victoria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The abbey currently displays Mr Bouverie’s medal from the battle of Waterloo, and is hoping to preserve the sword for the people of Northampton, instead of having it fall into private hands.

Eleanor said historical objects are important and without them, it is difficult to tell the stories of people from Northamptonshire and help people to understand who they were as a person.

The team at Delapré is feeling optimistic about the auction.

“I was initially nervous as the amount is quite intimidating for us as a small charity,” said Eleanor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the fundraiser has reached a huge amount of support from the public.

Eleanor said on behalf of the abbey: “People have been so supportive and understanding.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has donated so far, even if it’s just a couple of pounds.

“It’s just a really exciting opportunity to be a part of something which Northampton has really got behind, to help us bring this object back to Delapré Abbey where it once lived, helping us tell the stories of this amazing county and its rich history.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If anyone has any stories about Delapré Abbey or any ancestors who worked or lived there they wish to share, please do get in touch with Eleanor Sier at [email protected]

Visit the GoFundMe page here to donate.

NorthamptonDelapre AbbeyVictorianNorthamptonshire