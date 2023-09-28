News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Anti-knife crime campaigner and comic attend meeting of Northampton Interfaith Forum

Organisers say it was a very special and stimulating meeting
By Daniel TaborContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday (September 26), the Northampton Interfaith Forum was honoured by the presence of two distinguished visitors at their committee meeting.

Cheryl Armatrading, cousin of Joan Armatrading, is the founder of the AAA Foundation dedicated to help the prevention of knife crime. Cheryl set up the Foundation in memory of her son, Antoin, who was a victim of knife crime ten years ago. She gave a moving, heartfelt and very though-provoking presentation about the work of her Foundation in Leicester. She explained the complexity of the issues involved, and how important it is to work closely with the police and other agencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second visitor was Omid Djalili, the famous comic, actor and writer. He is of British-Iranian heritage and a practising Bahai. He talked about how his Bahai heritage inspires him, and informs the way he relates to other of different faiths, or no faith at all. He also gave fascinating insights into his life as a professional comic on the comedy circuit, and the rewards and challenges that this involves. There was much humour, and also quite a number of searching questions.

Omid Djalili and Cheryl Armatrading (centre right) with members of the Northampton InterFaith ForumOmid Djalili and Cheryl Armatrading (centre right) with members of the Northampton InterFaith Forum
Omid Djalili and Cheryl Armatrading (centre right) with members of the Northampton InterFaith Forum
Most Popular

The meeting was hosted by the Sikh Gurdwara, St James Mill Road, who provided refreshments. Organisers say it was a very special and stimulating meeting. The NIFF members present said they felt very privileged to be there.