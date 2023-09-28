Anti-knife crime campaigner and comic attend meeting of Northampton Interfaith Forum
On Tuesday (September 26), the Northampton Interfaith Forum was honoured by the presence of two distinguished visitors at their committee meeting.
Cheryl Armatrading, cousin of Joan Armatrading, is the founder of the AAA Foundation dedicated to help the prevention of knife crime. Cheryl set up the Foundation in memory of her son, Antoin, who was a victim of knife crime ten years ago. She gave a moving, heartfelt and very though-provoking presentation about the work of her Foundation in Leicester. She explained the complexity of the issues involved, and how important it is to work closely with the police and other agencies.
The second visitor was Omid Djalili, the famous comic, actor and writer. He is of British-Iranian heritage and a practising Bahai. He talked about how his Bahai heritage inspires him, and informs the way he relates to other of different faiths, or no faith at all. He also gave fascinating insights into his life as a professional comic on the comedy circuit, and the rewards and challenges that this involves. There was much humour, and also quite a number of searching questions.
The meeting was hosted by the Sikh Gurdwara, St James Mill Road, who provided refreshments. Organisers say it was a very special and stimulating meeting. The NIFF members present said they felt very privileged to be there.