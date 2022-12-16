A practice manager of a GP surgery in Northampton has spoken out about the “unsustainable pressure” staff are under during a time when the healthcare system is at breaking point.

The practice manager of St Luke’s Primary Care Centre in Timken Way South, Duston, posted on Spotted Duston – and shared with Chronicle & Echo - an account of what has been happening in the healthcare setting during a time were GP surgeries, 111 and A&E departments are unprecedentedly busy.

Sharon Hennell practice manager wrote: “Following another long day at work I eventually sat down at around 7.00pm and was astounded at the 107 messages left by patients and non-patients of the practice.

St Luke's Primary Care Centre in Duston.

"I would have responded last night, as suggested, by one member but as I say it was a long day and felt it more appropriate to respond this morning.

"I appreciate your frustration at not being able to get an appointment when you want one, however, we are extremely busy. We really are trying to get through everyone as efficiently and safely as possible and if someone feels they have a problem that is urgent for the day we will do our very best to accommodate that request.

"Like many practices in the county we operate a triage system that does work, however, we are currently inundated with the practice population who are concerned about the viruses that are prevalent this time of year, particularly in the vulnerable groups of our society, as well as dealing with routine and other medical concerns.

"We are not alone in this - you only have to open a newspaper, watch the news or study social media to realise that the NHS is under huge pressure, even more so at this time of year. Many GP's/Nurses are running on empty - more and more of our colleagues are leaving the profession (this includes not just clinical staff but administrative and reception staff as well) - is it any wonder!

"GP's want patients to receive timely and appropriate care and we share their frustrations when this isn't happening. But difficulties accessing our service isn't the fault of GP teams, it's a consequence of an under-resourced, underfunded and understaffed service working under unsustainable pressure.”

"Locally you will have seen the huge amount of housing development in and around the Duston area - we have no control over that, we cannot simply close our books, employ more receptionists - we only have a finite number of appointments that we can offer and unfortunately when they are full - they are full," Sharon continued.

"We have put other systems in place for example LIVI, there is the Enhanced Access Service that we can utilise - but they only have so many appointments that they can offer and again when they are full, they are full. You can visit our website to see how these services operate.

"All that I can tell you is that I love my job and so do the wonderful team, here at St Luke's, they are dedicated to their roles, very often working in an extremely stressful and demanding environment. Abuse of NHS staff is on the increase and it is disappointing that we are seeing this more and more of this at St Luke's with verbal abuse and threats of physical violence - this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"All that I can ask is that you show a little understanding of the current difficulties and pressures that we are under.

"Broadcasting any concerns on Facebook is useful for us but it can send the wrong message out to other patients (especially if you don't have the correct facts or information). Why not support your local surgery by joining our Patient Participation Group - canvassing more support for your GP surgery with your local MP, let's use social media positively. I will be looking into the more detailed comments that have been made around our telephone system and individuals never being able to get an appointment, thank you for letting me know who you are. Please contact us directly with any concerns. If you feel that our surgery does not offer you what you want or need, there are other surgeries in the area that you can register with.

"Finally I would to wish all our patients a healthy Christmas and A Happy New Year.”

