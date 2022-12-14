Parents in Northampton who have tried to seek medical help for Strep A and scarlet fever concerns have been sharing their experiences.

Following a Chronicle & Echo article published yesterday (December 13) whereby Northamptonshire hospitals confirmed they are under “considerable pressure” due to rising fears among parents about Strep A and scarlet fever infections, many took to social media to share their experiences.

Some parents shared stories of how they called GP surgeries and 111 before going to A&E and others explained how they have struggled to get antibiotics for their children.

Long A&E wait times mean visitors have to wait outside Northampton General Hospital in this gazebo, as there is not enough space inside. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

What parents have said

Stacey O'Brien-Crowl said: “Called my doctors for my son, suspected chest infection. Receptionist called back and said to take him A&E as they couldn't see him.”

Another commenter on the Chron’s Facebook page added: “Our seven-year-old has Strep along with two of our other children. We have been given tablets. We have to crush them and put them into pure juice squash to try and mask the taste. She really hates it, still. Our three-year-old obviously can’t take tablets crushed or not. It took about 15 phone calls to our GP to eventually give him a different liquid antibiotic 24 hours later. Crazy.”

Charlotte Brock-Joshi also shared: “I rang the gp yesterday to get an appointment, at 8am, requested a call back, didn’t hear anything by 9.30, so rang back and got a message saying all appointments had gone. I rang the surgery this morning and was caller 30 in the queue, so I drove to the surgery and got an appointment. Good job I can drive/have transportation otherwise no idea what I’d do! Not surprised people are going to A&E as it’s so difficult to be seen by a GP.”

Northamptonshire NHS Group has said both Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals are under “considerable pressure”, with rising fears about scarlet fever and Strep A infections. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pixie Swain commented: “My boys come down with four or five early symptoms for scarlet fever. I rang the doctors to be told it’s too early to give an appointment as Strep A is now a thing. He’s not one to complain or be bothered while ill but he is by this, it’s a joke.”

Another added: “111 took 20 hours to call back. It’s no wonder parents are heading to A&E, doctors took 24 hours to issue a prescription for Strep A. The NHS is struggling because other services are letting them down.”

For some commenters, their experiences have been more positive and they have been dealt with quickly.

Sophie Carr said: “We rang 111 last Sunday morning, they rang back with an appointment about 9pm. Was empty when we got down there so they saw my son as well as I still hadn't had a call back from 111 yet for him. Got told both had Strep A, got our antibiotics. Was in and out in half an hour.”

Chrissie Teresa added: “We got lucky with our doctors, rang for a telephone appointment for my daughter usually it's over a week wait but doctor rang same day and got her in straight away, I found the biggest problem was trying to get hold of the antibiotics as there is a massive shortage of it.”

Help our NHS

Others were quick to point out that more needs to be done to help doctors, 111, A&E and the NHS as a whole.

Sue Holman said: “More help for the NHS is desperately needed, can’t get to see a GP so people are turning to the hospital for help, this maybe not be the right thing to do but I'm sure we can all understand it.

“We need more GPs and the government need to do something now to recruit and keep them, hopefully this would take some of the pressure off the hospitals.”

Mark Matthews added: “Hospitals and GPs are at breaking point. The reason people can’t get through is because there’s someone else on the line - they’re not sitting with their feet up. Blame the planning departments who allow so many new homes without infrastructure, blame the Government for their lack of investment, desire to privatise the NHS, and Brexit which has decimated the pool of healthcare workers. Don’t blame those who are trying to help.”

A Northamptonshire NHS Group spokesperson has urged parents and guardians to “choose the best place for their child’s care to help the teams in the Emergency Departments to treat patients demonstrating life threatening illnesses or injuries”.

They said: “Hospitals are aware many parents are concerned about Strep A but should also be aware that many other seasonal bugs like colds and flu have similar symptoms.”

Official guidance from Public Health Northamptonshire

Messaging was sent out to schools and other educational establishments last week from Directors of Public Health of both North and West Northamptonshire Councils.

They advised that scarlet fever is “not usually serious” but should be treated with antibiotics to reduce the risk of complications and spread to others.

The early symptoms include sore throat, headache, fever, nausea and vomiting.

After 12 to 48 hours, the red, pinhead rash develops, typically first appearing on the chest and stomach, then rapidly spreading to other parts of the body and giving the skin a sandpaper-like texture.

The rash may be harder to spot on darker skin, although the 'sandpaper' feel should be present. Patients typically have flushed cheeks and are pale around the mouth.

This may be accompanied by a bright red ‘strawberry’ tongue.

Once antibiotics are prescribed, the full course must be taken so the bacteria is not carried in the throat after recovery.

During this time, anyone with scarlet fever should stay at home, and away from nursery, school or work, for at least 24 hours after starting the antibiotic treatment to avoid spreading the infection.

The same bacteria which causes scarlet fever can also cause a range of other infections, including an illness called invasive group A strep (iGAS).

The messaging said: “Whilst still very uncommon, there has been an increase in iGAS cases this year, particularly in children under 10 years old.

“It is very rare for children with scarlet fever to develop an iGAS infection but as a parent, you should trust your own judgement.”

You should contact 111 or your GP if your child is getting worse, feeding or eating much less than normal, has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more, or shows other signs of dehydration.

This should also be the case if your baby is under three months old and has a temperature of 38C, or is older than three months and has a temperature of 39C or higher. Your baby may feel hotter than usual or sweaty when you touch their back or chest.

Finally, you should also monitor if your child is very tired or irritable.

999 should be phoned or A&E should be visited if your child is having difficulty breathing – which may be noticed through grunting noises or sucking their tummy in under their ribs.

