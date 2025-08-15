Two NGH nurses and an advanced clinical practitioner receive awards for outstanding care

Solomon Jones is pictured with the patient who nominated him Dannielle

Heart-warming nominations to thank staff

Two nurses and an advanced clinical practitioner from Northampton General Hospital have all received DAISY Awards for the outstanding care they have delivered.

Abington Ward Staff Nurse Josie Ferguson, was nominated by patient Emily who attended her presentation.

Part of her nomination reads: “Josie showed exceptional care, kindness, and compassion whilst nursing me during my long stay on Abington Ward.

Lisa Wells (centre) is pictured with Non-Executive Director Jill Houghton (left) and Director of Nursing Jo Smith (right).

“This admission was really difficult for me especially being in over the Christmas period and being so far away from my friends and family, yet Josie made it as nice as it could have been and always checked in on me to make sure I was ok, despite her working and being away from her own loved ones during the Christmas period.

“Her attention to detail whilst providing care is second to none as she is one of the most patient people I have ever met. I will never forget the outstanding care I received from this nurse and myself, and my family can’t thank her enough for all she did during my admission. Her dedication to the nursing profession is a true example to many and NGH should be very proud to have her as part of the team.”

Advanced Clinical Practitioner in Oncology, Lisa Wells, was nominated by a patient’s daughter, Vanessa, who attended the award presentation remotely, after her mum was admitted to hospital with a spinal tumour.

Part of her nomination reads: “During this dark and fearful time Lisa was a guiding light, fighting our corner and ensuring mum was not discharged home without a plan in place with next steps.

Josie Ferguson is pictured with Director of Nursing Jo Smith (L) and her nominator Emily - R.

“She advocated for mum with the medical and oncology team and made many referrals to varying hospitals to look at the tumour and look to biopsy and for next steps.

“Without Lisa fighting our corner we may well have been discharged and lost in the system. We finally got accepted by Oxford and a biopsy and the tumour has been removed.

“Lisa has fought for us as there is no pathway currently for the type and area where mum’s tumour is. I think she deserves more than just a Daisy award. She advocates and gives time and support to the patient and family. We cannot thank her enough. She is an absolute asset to NGH.”

Staff Nurse in the Critical Care Unit, Solomon Jones, was nominated by patient, Dannielle, who attended the presentation.

Her nomination reads: “I had been in hospital for the majority of the last year critically ill. And every admission this nurse’s face pops up! And my god, are we glad it does.

His smile, humour and excellent rapport with all patients, his colleagues and patients’ family and friends is invaluable and a skill that is hard to find.

“You cannot help having your spirits lifted and a smile on your face when he is around.

Not only this but his dedication to his work and passion for nursing and doing it to a very high standard consistently.

“He has a heart of gold and has helped me get through some of the darkest times.

“Sometimes first hand with his treatment as a nurse but, if not more importantly, with his unique personality and people skills and way with me and all patients to evoke a smile, a laugh and most of all hope. “

Director of Nursing Jo Smith said: “Josie, Lisa, and Solomon have all delivered outstanding care to their patients during really challenging admissions to hospital.

“Josie showed exceptional care for Emily at a difficult time of year to be in hospital.

“Lisa advocated for a patient and her family ensuring they received the right care in really complex and challenging circumstances”

“And Solomon’s positivity, passion and personality clearly made a difference to Dannielle to maximise her recovery in Critical Care.

“I want to thank them all for the exceptional care they have provided for our patients particularly, Emily, Vanessa’s mum, and Dannielle. They are all worthy winners of our DAISY Awards.”

