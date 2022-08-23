‘They saved my life’: £90,000 donation funds revolutionary equipment at Northampton General Hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £90,000 donation from a 90-year-old woman has funded revolutionary equipment to enhance cancer care at Northampton General Hospital (NGH), which has put them two-to-three years ahead.

Marianna Carpenter wanted to give back to the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department for the care she received, which has allowed them to purchase a piece of state-of-the-art equipment that is revolutionising the way surgeons can operate.

She said: “They saved my life and now I want to save more lives.

Marianna Carpenter (left) and her partner Ken Thurston (right) were invited to Northampton General Hospital to meet the department who will be using the revolutionary machinery, bought using her generous donation.

“I’ve worked hard for my money and I’m not the kind of person to just throw it away - I want it to make a difference.”

Marianna says it is “the least she can do”.

NGH is one of only two NHS hospitals in the Midlands region to possess the Pinpoint Fluorescence Imaging Laparoscopic and Open Surgery Camera, putting them two-to-three years ahead of other local NHS Trusts.

They will now be able to provide an enhanced level of care to patients with endometrial and cervical cancer.

Heidi Smoult chief executive officer at NGH said: “We are extremely grateful to Marianna for her incredibly generous donation.

“It is very humbling when people like Marianna make such donations for the benefit of others and the impact of this cannot be underestimated.

“Marianna is a very special person and her actions will have a long-lasting impact here.”

The 90-year-old previously donated £4,000 in 2019 for the hospital to purchase a training simulator, which has helped train junior doctors for operations.

The money was donated through Northamptonshire Health Charity and their charity fundraiser, Robert Powell, says everyone is “eternally grateful” for Marianna’s generosity.

Marianna and her partner Ken Thurston were invited to the department to meet Mr Alexander-Sefre, the consultant gynaecologist, and his team, to show them the equipment and just how much of a huge impact it will have.