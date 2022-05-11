A pensioner from Northampton is enjoying her time on a popular social networking site even more than usual after being the first cataract surgery patient at a new eye health clinic.

Celia Penn – who has lived in Northampton all her life - is a big fan of Facebook, and has friends all over the world who she loves keeping up with online.

The 82-year-old worked as a hairstylist during her professional life and after retiring volunteered at Northampton General Hospital for more than two decades where she loved helping people in the charity shop and as a guide.

Celia Penn at the new eye health clinic.

Celia was referred by the team at Specsavers Northampton in February, and was delighted to be the first person through the doors of the Newmedica clinic in Westbury Court, Moulton Park, on the first day that it opened in March.

Her surgery was carried out 10 days later by Mr Anant Sharma and she was happy with the results when she attended a follow up appointment last week, as it meant she could enjoy Facebook even more.

Celia said: “I was really pleased when I learned that Newmedica was opening in Northampton, and even more pleased to find out how quickly they could carry out my surgery.

“I was a bit nervous beforehand, but Mr Sharma and the team really put me at ease and nothing was too much trouble.

“They treated me like a person, not just a patient, and I’m really grateful.”

The rest of team at the clinic were delighted to support Celia through her surgery too, including offering a hand-holding service throughout which they offer to patients who are nervous about their operation.

Celia added: “I’d advise anyone else who needs to get their cataracts treated to just get on with it.

“The surgery was quick and easy and it’s made a real difference.

“Being the first patient was just the icing on the cake – and I’ve shared the pictures from my visit with all my friends around the world.”