Mayor opens new ‘state-of-the-art’ eye clinic and surgical centre in Northampton

A new eye health clinic and surgical centre in Northampton has been officially opened by the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Rufia Ashraf, and co-founder of Specsavers, Dame Mary Perkins.

Newmedica Northampton, based in Westbury Court, Moulton Park, started seeing patients referred by opticians and self-referred at the beginning of March, but officially launched earlier this month.

The “state-of-the-art” clinic and surgical centre, which offers cataract surgery and aftercare alongside support with glaucoma management, is the largest Newmedica clinic in the country.

The new eye clinic was officially opened by Mayor Councillor Ashraf.

Cllr Ashraf said: “I was delighted to be asked to open the new clinic.

“I’ve done a massive number of engagements in my mayoral year, but this was my first medical service.

“Keeping your eyes healthy is so important. I was really pleased to be able to talk to the team about their work, and to meet Dame Mary Perkins who was lovely. I wish them all luck in all they do.”

Newmedica Northamptonshire is run by a team of five partners, operational director Michelle Mulvaney and consultant ophthalmologists Mr Bimal Kumar, Mr Muneer Otri, Mr Julian Robins and Mr Anant Sharma.

Michelle said: “We’re delighted to have been able to share such a special day with the Mayor and our other guests, and to have had such brilliant feedback since we opened.

“We offer a service which is individual to the needs of our patients, from letting them select some music to help them relax, to even offering a hand-holding service if they are especially nervous.

“We’re proud to be able to offer fast and effective treatment to our patients.

“We know that for many of them, their eye condition has had a serious impact on their ability to enjoy their lives, and being able to access quick treatment means they can get back to doing that without further delay.”

Newmedica is one of the leading providers of NHS-funded ophthalmology in England, and currently runs 26 services across the nation.