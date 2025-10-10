Nurse celebrated 50 years at Northampton General Hospital – and says it has ‘gone by in a flash’

Meet the nurse who recently celebrated 50 years of service at Northampton General Hospital and says it has “gone by in a flash”.

Mandy Lovell, who retired from her position as a staff nurse in recent weeks after reaching the milestone, joined as a pre-nursing student at the age of 16 in 1975.

The 66-year-old started out in what was called the George and Elizabeth Ward, which was the hospital’s first dedicated elderly care ward. She has since worked across many wards and positions.

Mandy proudly received her celebration of service award last month, and she was one of just two staff members recognised for 50 years or more.

Mandy’s first day was on September 7, 1975 and she says the past five decades have “gone by in a flash”.

“I can’t believe I did that amount of years,” Mandy told the Chronicle & Echo. “I didn’t think at 16 that this would be almost a lifetime of a job.”

Mandy was asked if she ever imagined she would remain working at NGH when she began 50 years ago.

“Absolutely not,” she admitted. “At that age, you’re in the throes of trying to make a career and entering a job. I didn’t have a clue.”

Mandy recalled her clear ambition to look after the elderly and after qualifying from her training, she joined a new ward caring for the acute elderly in 1979 and remained there for nine years.

Despite her change in roles and wards over the years, Mandy has always been a bedside nurse and maintained contact with people through clinical care.

When asked her proudest achievement during her 50 years of service, Mandy said: “Meeting such a lot of wonderful, caring people. I grew into my job as a person and a nurse. I picked up and absorbed people’s kindness and approach to their jobs and learnt from the best.”

She was particularly honoured to have been asked to learn how to use a hyperbaric oxygen unit when she started out at NGH.

“That was quite an achievement,” said Mandy. “I’m glad I had the opportunity to do it and it was an honour to be asked in my early twenties.”

Mandy’s favourite thing about working at NGH was serving the Northampton community, giving them the care they needed, and seeing people be discharged to go home.

Before retiring in September, Mandy worked in the stroke unit and was responsible for overseeing and administering patients’ care overnight.

Mandy was asked if it was always her plan to retire after reaching 50 years of service and she said: “I don’t think there’s ever a plan.

“I lost my husband 15 years ago and didn’t know if I would continue. I lost my confidence but knew I had to carry on. When I was told I was eligible for my pension, I decided it was time for some R&R.”

Mandy admits that it does not feel real that she has left yet and some mornings she wakes up thinking it is time to put on her uniform once again.