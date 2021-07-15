A mother and daughter from Northamptonshire who host a dementia podcast have won a national award.

Penny Bell, from Hollowell, started the podcast, Discovering Dementia, after her mother’s diagnosis of mixed dementia (Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia) in 2017.

The podcast introduces listeners to dementia in a very personal way by including them in conversations between Penny and her mum as they navigate the condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penny Bell with her mum Rosemary and their podcast award.

It is a mixture of audio documentary and interviews with people who are living with dementia in different ways, and some of the organisations that help them.

Now the podcast has won a coveted British Podcast Award, winning gold for Best Wellbeing Podcast 2021 at a ceremony in London.

Penny said: “It was truly overwhelming to win. I burst into tears because it meant so much.

“Mum has always been determined to speak about having dementia.

“She knows it is progressive in nature and things will unfortunately get worse, but her goal is to get people talking and help reduce the stigma that can so often be associated with it.”

The podcast was praised by judges, who described it as: “A really important podcast, shedding light on something that could often be quite a lonely experience.

“It clearly grew from the deeply personal experience, containing solid advice as well as personal experiences.

“We haven’t heard this kind of show anywhere else.”

Rosemary Lang, Penny’s mum, firmly believes you should continue to do the things you love for as long as you can.

This is just one of the many coping strategies the series offers listeners.

Penny added: “The award is dedicated to all those who’ve so generously shared their stories and experiences of dementia with me.

“We have started to build a real community together.

“To have that connection with interviewees, and with listeners too, is amazing and a real privilege.

“For the podcast to be recognised by the industry with a gold award is such an honour.”