A podcast which aims to reduce the stigma associated with dementia created by a Northamptonshire mother and daughter has been nominated for a national award.

Penny Bell, from Hollowell, started the podcast ‘Discovering Dementia’ after her mother’s diagnosis of mixed dementia - Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia - in 2016.

The podcast introduces listeners to dementia in a personal way by including them in conversations between Penny and her mum as they navigate the condition.

Penny Bell with her mum.

It is a mixture of audio documentary and interviews with people who are living with dementia in different ways, and some of the organisations that help them.

There are also episodes that include interviews with staff at Northampton General Hospital.

Penny said: “My mum’s goal when deciding to take part in the podcast was to help reduce the stigma that can so often be associated with dementia.

“It is progressive in nature but there is so much you can still do, especially in the early stages, and you should continue to do the things you love for as long as you can.

Five years on, Penny has created two series, with 17 episodes covering everything from the day her mum received her diagnosis, through to different types of technology that can help people living with dementia remain as independent as possible.

Now the podcast has been nominated for the ‘Best Wellbeing Podcast’ at the British Podcast Awards, which Penny says is an ‘honour’.

She added: “We are very grateful to everyone who has taken part and shared their stories.

“It is good to know that what we have recorded has resonated with so many.

“The podcast sector has grown hugely over the last few years so to be nominated for an award feels like such an honour.”