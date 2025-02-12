Northampton GP surgery rated good by care watchdog after being placed in special measures in 2023

A Northampton GP surgery, which was previously placed in special measures, has been rated good by the care watchdog.

Delapre Medical Centre, in Gloucester Avenue, run by Eleanor Cross Healthcare, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) between June 3 and 6, 2024.

In a report published on Monday (February 10, 2025), the doctor’s surgery has been rated good overall, as well as good in all five categories, which are: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Inspectors say they assessed all areas on their visit, which was carried out because of the previous inadequate rating, which led to the surgery being placed in special measures.

The report regarding the latest inspection said: “At this assessment we found actions had been taken to address the areas of concern identified at the previous inspection.

“The provider demonstrated improvements that have been made.

“The service is no longer rated as inadequate overall or in any of the key questions.”

Inspectors also mentioned two patients’ positive feedback about reception staff, saying they were “kind, reassuring and helpful”.

Since the assessment, inspectors say there have been five positive reviews on the NHS website, relating to the surgery’s appointment booking, including the use of the online appointment booking system, and the care received by the GPs.

Furthermore, patients also commented that they felt “listened to and kept informed of what was taking place in the practice”, in feedback on the Patient Participation Group (PPG).

Other feedback given to inspectors included difficulty in getting an appointment for a family member and “staff attitude”, as well as two negative reviews regarding booking an appointment.

Although there is still some negative feedback, it is a far cry from the inspection that took place between June 26 and July 5, 2023 and led to the surgery being placed in special measures.

The 2023 CQC report highlighted numerous issues, including gaps in infection prevention and control systems, inadequate safety procedures for fire, insufficient medicines management arrangements, and ineffective systems for managing test results.

At the time, a councillor for the area said there had been “so many complaints over the last year”.

Prior to the 2023 inspection, Delapre Medical Centre was rated good by the CQC, following an inspection in 2016.