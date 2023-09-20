Doctors surgery in Northampton placed into special measures following CQC inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A doctors surgery which serves hundreds of patients in Northampton has been placed into special measures.

After a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Delapre Medical Centre (DMC), in Gloucester Avenue, has been rated as 'inadequate' in multiple areas.

The inspection, which took place from June 26 to July 5, has raised concerns about the safety and quality of care provided to patients in a report released recently.

A spokesman for NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), speaking on behalf of DMC, said: “As the commissioner of GP services, our priority is ensuring patients can access safe and high-quality services that meet the high standards they rightly expect. A recent CQC review, which was appropriately thorough, has highlighted a number of areas where DMC needs to improve. We understand patients may be concerned about these findings, and we are working closely with all of the practice team to address the issues raised and ensure the required improvements are made as quickly as possible."

The CQC report, released following the inspection, indicated that the practice received an 'inadequate' rating in the 'safe' and 'well-led' categories, while 'effective' was rated as 'requires improvement.' The 'caring' and 'responsive' categories received 'good' ratings, carrying over from the previous inspection conducted on March 2, 2016.

The CQC report highlighted numerous issues, including gaps in infection prevention and control systems, inadequate safety procedures for fire, insufficient medicines management arrangements, and ineffective systems for managing test results. Notably, there were 371 outstanding pathology results that had not been reviewed, revealing a significant lapse in patient care.

This development comes as a stark contrast to the practice's previous 'good' rating in 2016.

Dr. Sean O’Kelly, Chief Inspector of Health Care at CQC, said: “Due to the breaches of regulation identified, we will be carrying out further enforcement action against the provider. I am placing this service in special measures. The CQC will refer to and follow its enforcement processes in taking action reflecting these circumstances. The service will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action. Where necessary, another inspection will be conducted.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) expressed her concerns about the situation.

Councillor Davenport said: "There have been so many complaints over the past year that all Andrew Lewer MP and I could do is try to set up a meeting with the practice, but that failed, so patients were advised to contact the CQC with all their concerns. The CQC must have received enough complaints to warrant an inspection. I feel it is very sad for the patients and the frontline staff who have all had to deal with this situation. They are the ones having to deal with totally frustrated and angry patients calling and visiting surgery to complain about the service. Hopefully things will now improve for everyone concerned."

Labour councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre and Rushmere ward) also expressed her deep concerns.

Councillor Roberts said: "It is obviously worrying that a practice that covers such a large volume of people has received this decision. I hope that the NHS, our ICB, and local area partnerships will do all they can to support the practice to come out of this difficult period. Patient safety is paramount, but I suspect there are complex reasons behind some of the outcomes that must be fully understood. The intense workload and workforce pressures are well known and have not been addressed by the government. In a survey in 2022, the Royal College of GPs revealed that 68% of respondents don't have enough time to properly assess their patients. That is shocking. With the intensity and complexity of workload increasing, better support and funding are needed for these front-door services."

Conservative MP for Northampton South, Andrew Lewer, said: “It will be disappointing for their patients to learn that the CQC has given DMC an inadequate rating following their recent inspection. My office has received concerning complaints from constituents about accessing services and the level of care at the medical centre. Despite multiple attempts over several months to arrange a meeting with DMC management to discuss these issues, my efforts have unfortunately been unsuccessful.

“While I appreciate the strains on primary care services post-pandemic, transparency and open communication are vital. All other GP surgeries I have visited in Northampton have been open and honest with me about their challenges. I will continue urging DMC to engage with my office and councillor Davenport so we can work together to understand the challenges they face and ensure constituents can access the care they need. My door remains open to discuss ways we can support improvements at DMC so it provides the highest quality care to our community. I look forward to the centre taking swift action on the CQC's findings.”