Northampton General Hospital has apologised after a nurse was fined and threatened with debt collectors by a private parking company operating at the site – despite having a valid parking permit.

Mercy Abraham, a bank nurse at NGH, pays £45 every three months for a staff parking permit issued by the hospital’s travel office. She was told she could park in Visitor Car Park 1 at NGH, yet private parking company Group Nexus issued her an £80 fine, reduced to £40 if paid within 14 days.

Ms Abraham appealed the fine twice, explaining she had a valid permit, but both appeals were rejected due to issues clarifying her hospital-issued parking permit with Nexus.

Despite seeking advice from the hospital’s travel office, she was told they had no control over parking fines and was repeatedly directed back to Group Nexus. Meanwhile, Group Nexus continued to insist she had to pay and, on February 25, sent a final warning letter stating that the fine would be escalated to debt collectors.

Ms Abraham said: "I went back to the travel office, and they said they don’t deal with parking fines. I was very stressed, I had already paid for my permit.”

After the Chronicle & Echo contacted NGH about the issue on Wednesday (February 26), the hospital confirmed the fine would be overturned and apologised to Ms Abraham.

Director of Estates, Facilities and Sustainability for UHN Stuart Finn said: “We recognise that this fine was issued in error. We have rescinded it and offered our apologies to our colleague. We believe it was caused by a software glitch that has now been resolved, however, we are working with our partner company to enhance the monitoring of appeals as a result.”

Reacting to the decision, Ms Abraham said: "I'm so happy. I was so stressed.” However, she said that several colleagues have faced the same issue.

Group Nexus has been contacted for comment.

Anyone in the same position as Mercy can contact [email protected]