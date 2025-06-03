Northampton doctor set to face tribunal after being suspended for performing surgery while under the influence
Dr Michael Goodwin was subject to a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing last year, from June 3 to June 10. He was suspended from practice for 12 months over the misconduct which took place at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) between 2019 and 2021, before he was sacked.
According to an MPTS report published after his tribunal hearing, Dr Goodwin was working as a consultant anaesthetist when the incidents happened. He had been employed by the trust since 2002.
The report noted that Dr Goodwin admitted the allegations against him that he removed a controlled drug from NGH and Three Shires Hospital and inappropriately self-administered it between and during procedures. He also admitted to entering false information onto the drugs register, which created inaccurate records of the amount of substance that was used.
The MPTS heard that he had initially obtained the drug by taking away any leftovers from patients to use on himself, but later he requested more than was needed from the drugs cupboard for his own use. According to the report, he said in evidence that he would self-administer the drugs during breaks between procedures, and even recalled leaving a patient who was under anaesthesia with an Operating Department Practitioner so he could self-administer the drugs.
The report added: “Dr Goodwin stated that his past behaviour was, on reflection, deplorable and highly regretful. He acknowledged that his actions clearly had the potential to put patients at risk.”
The hearing concluded that Dr Goodwin’s actions amounted to misconduct and that his fitness to practice was impaired and suspended his practice until June 15, 2025.
The MPTS has announced that a tribunal will take place on June 25, a year on from his suspension. A panel is expected to review Dr Goodwin’s fitness to practise in the UK following his misconduct case.
The tribunal’s determination stated that the onus will be on Dr Goodwin to demonstrate how he has further developed his insight and remediated his dishonest misconduct.
