Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton doctor, who took a controlled drug from hospitals he worked in, self-administered the drug and worked under the influence, has been suspended for 12 months.

Dr Michael Goodwin was subject to a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing from June 3 to June 10, after the misconduct took place between 2019 and 2022.

Dr Goodwin was working as a consultant anaesthetist at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) when the incidents happened. He had been employed by the trust since 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a MPTS report, the misconduct is summarised as follows: “On one or more occasion between 2019 and June 2021, Dr Goodwin removed a controlled drug from the trust and from Three Shires Hospital, where he also worked.

Dr Goodwin was working at Northampton General Hospital when the misconduct happened.

“It is alleged that Dr Goodwin inappropriately self administered in between procedures and/or during procedures, and worked as a consultant anaesthetist on operating lists, whilst under the influence of the drug.

“It is also alleged that on one or more occasion between 2019 and June 2021, Dr Goodwin dishonestly entered inaccurate information on the trust’s controlled drugs register (‘CDR’).”

Dr Goodwin admitted the allegations against him and gave evidence to the hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “In his witness statement, Dr Goodwin described a number of difficulties in his personal and professional life, which he said had been acutely stressful.

“Dr Goodwin also felt that his job had become more bureaucratic and frustrating. He described how getting through his day-to-day job had become a struggle and he said that he had been returning home ‘less and less satisfied and more worried’.

“During his oral evidence, Dr Goodwin accepted that removing [the drug] from the trust and Three Shires, for his own use, had amounted to theft. He said that, initially, he had obtained the drug by taking away any left over and would then administer it to himself. Dr Goodwin described how he would request more from the drugs cupboard, than were needed for the patient, for his own use.”

Evidence continued: “Dr Goodwin described self-administering [the drug] during breaks between procedures. He recalled that on one occasion during a procedure when the patient was under anaesthesia, he had left the patient with an Operating Department Practitioner (‘ODP’) in order to self-administer. However he said that the patient had been left for only a few minutes whilst he went to the toilet, which was situated only a few yards away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report, Dr Goodwin accepted taking the drug was “deplorable behaviour” and that it had the potential to “harm patients”. He said he had been aware of this at the time.

The report added: “Dr Goodwin stated that he had a strong aversion to [the drug] and did not want to end up in the same situation in which he finds himself.”

The hearing concluded that Dr Goodwin’s actions amounted to misconduct and that his fitness to practice is impaired.

The panel concluded that Dr Goodwin’s registration will be suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Goodwin’s employment at NGH was terminated on May 13, 2022.

Mr Hemant Nemande, University Hospitals of Northamptonshire’s medical director, added: “The safety and welfare of our patients is paramount and where concerns are raised we act promptly.