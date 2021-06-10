National Carers Week: A special thank you to Northamptonshire's hardworking carers

2. Jessica and Matthew

"I would like to nominate my two children Jessica and Matthew. Jessica is 21 and Matthew is 16. They have both been caring for me for the last six years and both, at one point, were registered as Young Carers - Matthew still is. As children, they had to take on a lot more than other children their age would even realise possible, but not once have they ever complained. Jessica now works a full time job and still looks after me jointly with Matthew who has just finished his GCSE year at school and will be moving on to college in September. I think Young Carers and Young Adult Carers rarely get the recognition they deserve. Growing up with a disabled single parent has not been easy for them. I want them to know how special and loved they are."

Photo: Sarah Balkham